Dark Moll & Friends at Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

An Irish stew of jigs, reels and traditional Celtic melodies is on the musical menu for next Thursday's Music@BCM concert, with Dark Moll & Friends serving up time-honored tunes passed down from generation to generation.

The group, whose name is said to be a term used for "poteen," or Irish moonshine, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. August 6 in Behringer-Crawford Museum's outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, Covington KY 41011.

Dark Moll & Friends includes Susan Monroe on guitar, Alan Copley on banjo and flute and Nancy Keyser on vocals and whistles. Part of a larger group who met as students at the Riley School of Music in Cincinnati, they follow the centuries-old, Irish oral tradition of learning tunes from other musicians and putting their own spin on it. It's only recently that traditional Irish music has been written down or recorded. As one reviewer wrote, "It's music to listen to, to dance to, to laugh with and to cry with. Whatever the occasion, there is a song or instrumental piece that will fit the mood."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the live Music@BCM concerts at the museum is limited to 50 people. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 859-727-3935. BCM members and sponsors who have Music@BCM passes must call to register in advance to be counted among the 50 attendees. Admission at the door will depend on remaining ticket availability.

The cost of admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 and under. Facial coverings are required and concert-goers should bring their own hand sanitizer and folding chairs or blankets for seating, which will follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be provided for a small donation for those who do not have them.

Concert-goers who ride their bikes to Music@BCM are admitted free, courtesy of the Devou Good Project, but they must call 859-727-3935 in advance to reserve a spot. Parking is free. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Attendees can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org