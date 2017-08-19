Dark Side of the Wall

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Dark Side of the Wall

Saturday, August 19, 2017 • 7:30 p.m

Featuring some of the top music and production talent in the region, the Louisville-based Band, “The Dark Side of the Wall” recreates the legendary shows of Pink Floyd’s classic era in exquisite detail.  The Dark Side of the Wall delivers an uncanny sonic reproduction of the studio and live sound of the band using vintage equipment played by exceptional musicians. Along with the detailed and accurate sound, the band incorporates intelligent lighting and video production to create an immersive multimedia experience that enhances the music and transports the audience backwards in time.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

