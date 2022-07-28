Darren Knight: The Southern Momma Comedy Tour at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Originally from Mumford, Alabama, Darren Knight is the fastest    - rising comedian in American History. His     character, Southern Momma, is a household name in the South.    He has a massive nationwide following on multiple social media platforms and was named one of “10 Comics To Watch” by Variety Magazine

