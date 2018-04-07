Dashboard Confessional at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Dashboard Confessional at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom

April 7, 2018

All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

For more information visit MercuryBallroom.com

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
