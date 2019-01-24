Data, Mine Lecture at the Morlan Gallery

Work by Hasan Elahi and Laurie Frick

“Data, Mine” references the methodology and relationship the artists have with "big data". Elahi’s work examines issues of surveillance and the challenges of borders and frontiers. Frick analyzes data from online dating sites determine relationship patterns. This event occurs in the Carrick Theater, across the hall from Morlan Gallery. A reception to follow the talk. All events are free and open to the public.

Date: Thursday, January 24, 2019

Time: 6 p.m.

Phone: (859) 233-8142

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu