Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing

Enjoy a creative date night with your partner or a friend! Try out throwing on the potter’s wheel with help from a local artist, and the end of the evening select the best thing you make to be glazed and fired! All skill levels welcome.

Works made during Date Night will be available to pick up 2—3 weeks after class. Participant will be notified via email when their artworks are ready for pickup.

$60/pair

Age 21 & Up

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org