Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing

to Google Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing

Enjoy a creative date night with your partner or a friend! Try out throwing on the potter’s wheel with help from a local artist, and the end of the evening select the best thing you make to be glazed and fired! All skill levels welcome.

Works made during Date Night will be available to pick up 2—3 weeks after class. Participant will be notified via email when their artworks are ready for pickup.

$60/pair

Age 21 & Up

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org

Info
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Crafts
to Google Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Date Night Beginner Wheel Throwing - 2018-12-08 16:30:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Submit Yours