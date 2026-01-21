Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies
to
Archie's 101 Nebo Rd. ST. A/B, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Date Night Dinner and Paint
Date Night Dinner and Paint
Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies
Come paint with Lorali and enjoy chicken fettuccine alfredo, side salad and drink of your choice from our drink menu.
Call or come in to pay and reserve your spot, $30 per person or $50 per couple.
For more information call (270) 245-2119.
Info
Archie's 101 Nebo Rd. ST. A/B, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Leisure & Recreation