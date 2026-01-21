Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies

to

Archie's 101 Nebo Rd. ST. A/B, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies

Come paint with Lorali and enjoy chicken fettuccine alfredo, side salad and drink of your choice from our drink menu.

Call or come in to pay and reserve your spot, $30 per person or $50 per couple.

For more information call (270) 245-2119. 

Info

Archie's 101 Nebo Rd. ST. A/B, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Leisure & Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies - 2026-02-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies - 2026-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies - 2026-02-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Date Night Dinner and Paint at Archies - 2026-02-14 18:00:00 ical