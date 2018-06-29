Daughters of Greatness speaker: Roula Allouch

The Muhammad Ali Center is proud to announce its latest Daughters of Greatness speaker, Roula Allouch. Allouch will speak at the Center on Friday, June 29th. The event will begin with a hot breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program will follow from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Throughout the year, the Daughters of Greatness breakfast series invites prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice to share their stories with the Louisville community. The Daughters of Greatness series provides a place for dialogue and discussion on current issues of justice, community engagement, and social movements within the Louisville area and beyond.

Roula Allouch is a trial attorney with experience in employment law, civil rights, and general civil litigation. Ms. Allouch earned her undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Kentucky in 2003 and her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College Of Law in 2006. She is licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in Kentucky and Ohio and before the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ms. Allouch currently serves as chair of the national board of directors of the council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest civil rights and advocacy group for the American Muslim community. She is a member of the board of directors of the American Bar Association’s Rule of Law Initiative and serves as a Kentucky delegate to the Association’s House of Delegates. Ms. Allouch has previously been named a Rising Star by the Cincinnati YWCA and was featured in Cincinnati Magazine’s “The Future of Cincinnati: Ones to Watch” issue.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 for Ali Center members, $25 for non-members, $15 for students. Tables of 8 and 10 are also available.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information call 502- 992-5340 or visit alicenter.org