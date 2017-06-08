Dave Chappelle at the Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Dave Chappelle at the Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace

June 8, 2017

  Tickets range from $69.50 - $89.50. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. – Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. For Premium Seat information including complimentary parking, exclusive Lounge access, and more email MindyGoff@LiveNation.com or call 502.883.5804.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

502-883-5774

