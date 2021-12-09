Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021

to

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 with Special Guests Johnathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Introducing Rebecca Jade

Twenty-two years after releasing his first Christmas-themed set, Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz takes a very different stylistic approach on his new holiday album, “Gifts of the Season”. The collection brings a buoyant, soul/funk/pop sound to Christmas classics across different eras. The album also includes one Koz original – “A Prayer for Peace,” -- and “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” featuring Jonathan Butler.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 - 2021-12-09 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 - 2021-12-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 - 2021-12-09 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 - 2021-12-09 20:00:00 ical