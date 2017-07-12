David Blaine Live at the Louisville Palace

Having revolutionized modern magic and mesmerized audiences unlike any performer in history, magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will embark on his first-ever North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will be coming to Louisville on Wednesday, July 12 at The Louisville Palace!

Blaine’s one-man show brings his unique brand of entertainment, promising to be an unforgettable interactive experience that both shocks and amuses. An experiment in and of itself, the tour will evolve as it moves across the country as Blaine continues to push the limits and attempt new feats for the first time live in front of his audiences. No two shows will be exactly the same, and tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app.

For more information visit http://louisvillepalace.com