David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

to Google Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screens both big and small. 

David’s recent creative successes include writing and directing the indie film “Hits” (2014), creating “Mr. Show with Bob and David” for Netflix (2015), creating and starring in the third season of “Todd Margaret” (2016), and launching the inventive new series “Bliss” in the UK (2018).

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Info
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - David Cross: Oh Come On at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - 2018-08-09 20:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Submit Yours