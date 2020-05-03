David Crowder at the Carson Center

David Crowder is an American Contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author. In 2012, he disbanded the David Crowder Band to become “Crowder” and continued passionately writing songs that “connect people”. His Christian rock and worship songs have topped the charts ever since. Appearing with Crowder will be Apollo Ltd., a dynamic duo on a mission to prove we are not alone and who have garnered critical acclaim with their hit "What Are We Waiting For."

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org