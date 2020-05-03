David Crowder at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

David Crowder at the Carson Center

 David Crowder is an American Contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author. In 2012, he disbanded the David Crowder Band to become “Crowder” and continued passionately writing songs that “connect people”.  His Christian rock and worship songs have topped the charts ever since.  Appearing with Crowder will be Apollo Ltd., a dynamic duo on a mission to prove we are not alone and who have garnered critical acclaim with their hit "What Are We Waiting For."

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Crowder at the Carson Center - 2020-05-03 19:00:00