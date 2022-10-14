× Expand David Domine Victorian Ghost Walk

David Dominé's Victorian Ghost Walk

Each October, David Dominé's Victorian Ghost Walk® celebrates "America's Most Haunted Neighborhood" by bringing together local acting talent to create a cast of real-life characters and legendary spirits who return from the grave to tell their stories. Witches and hoodoo priestesses, victims of poisoning, famous poets who died in penury, those who found out the hard way that it's never good to dabble in the black arts—the Victorian Ghost Walk has it all!

For more information visit louisvillehistorictours.com/victorian-ghost-walk/