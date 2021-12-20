David Phelps It Must Be Christmas Concert

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 David Phelps It Must Be Christmas Concert

Hear Christmas music sung by David Phelps at the Paramount Arts Center.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
