David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas

to

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas

at Paramount Arts Center

  A graduate from Baylor University, David Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues. For more than 15 years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas - 2020-12-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas - 2020-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas - 2020-12-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas - 2020-12-21 19:00:00 ical