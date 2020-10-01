David Sedaris at Lexington Opera House

Join best-selling author and NPR contributor, David Sedaris for an evening featuring all-new stories, an audiences Q&A, and a book signing. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers.

The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. David Sedaris returns to the road following the release of his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious collection, Calypso.

Sedaris sets his formidable powers of observation toward middle age and mortality. Make no mistake: these stories are very, very funny -it's a book that can make you laugh 'til you snort, the way only family can. Sedaris' powers of observation have never been sharper, and his ability to shock readers into laughter unparalleled.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com