David Stenulson Exhibit at New Editions Gallery

Classically trained Lexington artist David Stenulson received a Master of Fine Arts from The New York Academy of Art and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Asbury. “The focus of my work is not about art. It is about acknowledging that understanding the concepts of love and beauty are beyond our grasp.”

Only working from life or memory, Stenulson uniquely blends the classical style with psychological portrayals of subjective experiences partially derived from synesthesia. His work should be viewed as a type of visual music,“to testify that we are not meant just for the world we perceive but something else eternal and transcendent which takes place all around us and within us.”

Free.

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com