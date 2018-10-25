Day by Day by Day:Adventures in Regular Art at Pyro

Opening Reception: Sunday,October 28, 1-4:30 pm

First Friday Trolley Hop: Friday, November 2, 6-9 pm

Gallery talk: Saturday, November 3, 12 noon Since 2001, Louisville artist Kathleen Loomis has been making daily art. Each year her rules change; in different years she has worked with photography, collage, drawing, hand stitching, quilting, soft sculpture and mail art. Frequently she will also do once-a-week projects, or daily projects that last less than a full year.

In this exhibit, Loomis empties her shoe-boxes and files to bring together eighteen years of her regular art.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com