Day by Day by Day:Adventures in Regular Art at Pyro

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Day by Day by Day:Adventures in Regular Art at Pyro

Opening Reception: Sunday,October 28, 1-4:30 pm

First Friday Trolley Hop: Friday, November 2, 6-9 pm

Gallery talk: Saturday, November 3, 12 noon Since 2001, Louisville artist Kathleen Loomis has been making daily art.  Each year her rules change; in different years she has worked with photography, collage, drawing, hand stitching, quilting, soft sculpture and mail art.  Frequently she will also do once-a-week projects, or daily projects that last less than a full year.  

In this exhibit, Loomis empties her shoe-boxes and files to bring together eighteen years of her regular art.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com

502-426-1328
