Day of a Stranger Film Screening and Q&A

Warren County Public Library Presents

DAY OF A STRANGER

Screening and Q&A with Director Cassidy Hall

Tuesday, August 17

6:00 p.m. @ The Capitol

DAY OF A STRANGER is an intimate portrait of a world-renown mystic and author during his final years living in solitude from 1965 until his shocking death in 1968. As a Trappist Monk, Thomas Merton became a prolific writer and was in dialogue with some of the twentieth century’s most influential figures, luminaries such as D.T. Suzuki, Rachel Carson, Henry Miller, Thich Nhat Hanh, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dorothy Day. Interweaving meditative images of his hermitage nestled deep in the woods of Kentucky and rare audio recordings he made in isolation; the film pieces together a glimpse into the consciousness of one of the twentieth century’s most brilliant minds.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org