Day of the Dead Festival

Experience the rich visual, musical, dance and culinary traditions of Mexico and Central America while celebrating this joyous holiday. Children and adults can collaborate with artists to create traditional arts & crafts.

At dusk, guests join dancers and musicians in a beautiful candlelight parade from the LASC to the Old Episcopal Burying Ground to view the alluring exhibition of altars (offrendas) created by local artists and community groups.

Latin American food will be available for purchase from a variety of authentic food vendors.

Free, but a $2 donation is suggested.

Wednesday, November 1 | 5PM-9PM

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

FREE

For more information call 859.252.5222 or visit LASCLex.org