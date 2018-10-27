Day of the Dead at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Get into the holiday spirit with a Dia de los Muertos and Halloween party at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St., on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sponsored by Espolon Tequila, 8UP’s newly renovated outdoor patio will come alive at night with a Day of the Dead theme. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Aaron Chadwell and drink specials from Espolon Tequila, including an Espolon Blanco and Grand Marnier top shelf margarita. Cost is $20 to enter the patio and includes two drink tickets and passed appetizers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Costume contest cash prizes will be distributed throughout the night. Diners and hotel guests that evening will receive complimentary admission but will not be granted drink tickets.

About 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen:

Located at 350 W. Chestnut Street on the 8th floor of Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is a spacious, all glass restaurant that features both an indoor and outdoor dining and drinking experience in Louisville. As the only rooftop bar in the city, 8UP offers the best in unparalleled views. Executive chef Van Drongelen takes advantage of the high-quality produce and products of the Bluegrass state with his ingredient-driven American regional cuisine at 8UP. Whether lounging al fresco, or enjoying the dining room, guests can select from an array of options, including craft and classic cocktails, bar snacks, small plates and seasonal entrées. 8UP is open Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.; and Saturday through Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. for breakfast; and Monday through Thursday 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 visit 8uplouisville.com .