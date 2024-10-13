Day of the Dead celebration at Behringer-Crawford Museum
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Day of the Dead celebration at Behringer-Crawford Museum
This vibrant, free event invites families and guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos, as celebrated in Mexico, Guatemala, and throughout Latino cultures.
For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org
Info
