 Day of the Dead celebration at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 This vibrant, free event invites families and guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos, as celebrated in Mexico, Guatemala, and throughout Latino cultures.

859.491.4003
