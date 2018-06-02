Day out with Thomas the Tank Engine

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine

WHAT:

• A 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing, live music, handcar rides and much more

WHEN: June 2-3 and June 9-10

TIME: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

WHERE: 136 South Main Street New Haven, KY 40051

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2018 are on sale now Ticket prices are 20.00 for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information call1-866-468-7630 or visit ticketweb.com/dowt