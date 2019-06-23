Daylily Show & Sale at Lexington Green Mall
Lexington Green Mall 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
×
BGHS
BGHS DAYLILY SHOW AND SALE
Blue Grass Hemerocallis Society, Inc. Daylily Show
Lexington Green Mall, Lower Level
Lexington, KY
Free Admission
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Open to the Public from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
All shapes, sizes and colors of daylilies with be on display.
Daylilies will also be available to purchase.
For more information call (859) 312-3997
Info
Lexington Green Mall 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Home & Garden