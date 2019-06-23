Daylily Show & Sale at Lexington Green Mall

× Expand BGHS BGHS DAYLILY SHOW AND SALE

Blue Grass Hemerocallis Society, Inc. Daylily Show

Lexington Green Mall, Lower Level

Lexington, KY

Free Admission

Sunday, June 23, 2019

Open to the Public from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

All shapes, sizes and colors of daylilies with be on display.

Daylilies will also be available to purchase.

For more information call (859) 312-3997