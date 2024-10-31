× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Days of the Dead

Days of the Dead at Gallery 104

October 22 – November 16 from 10am – 4pm

A competitive show at Gallery 104 in La Grange which is open to all mediums in which artwork will explore the celebration of “Dia de los Muertos” as practiced in Mexico, or its other cultural counterparts. In this holiday families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. This show coincides with the Oldham County History Center Day of the Dead celebration, and the Sprits of La Grange ghost tours.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/