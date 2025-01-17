Dead Man's Cell Phone at Bunbury Theatre

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough of it. And a dead man-with a lot of loose ends. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone. Dead Man's Cellphone is a work about how we remember the dead – and how that memorialization changes us. It is the journey of a woman forced to confront her presumptions about morality, redemption, and isolation in a technologically obsessed society.

