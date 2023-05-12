Deana Carter in Concert at Glema Mahr

× Expand Deana Carter Deana Carter

Nashville native Deana Carter did not take an easy route to stardom. Instead, she chose to defy conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and to make her own mark, taking the industry (and fans) by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? Anchored by the dreamy, debut super-hit, ”Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock, sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Carter well-deserved, lasting respect and wide acclaim.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org