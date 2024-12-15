Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look – from the point of view of both the parents and young people – at our complex, interconnected, and social-media-filled lives.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/