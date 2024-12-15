Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center

to

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center

  DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look – from the point of view of both the parents and young people – at our complex, interconnected, and social-media-filled lives.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-687-2770
to
Google Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center - 2024-12-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center - 2024-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center - 2024-12-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dear Evan Hansen at RiverPark Center - 2024-12-15 19:00:00 ical