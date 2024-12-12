Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Promising “you will be found,” this deeply personal story about loneliness and friendship has struck a remarkable chord with audiences across the globe. Be there when the 6-time Tony Award-winning Broadway touring show (including Best Musical) comes to Bowling Green!
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
