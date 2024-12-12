Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC

Promising “you will be found,” this deeply personal story about loneliness and friendship has struck a remarkable chord with audiences across the globe. Be there when the 6-time Tony Award-winning Broadway touring show (including Best Musical) comes to Bowling Green!

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270.904.1880
to
Google Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC - 2024-12-12 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC - 2024-12-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC - 2024-12-12 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dear Evan Hansen at The SKyPAC - 2024-12-12 19:30:00 ical