Dear Miesha Book Signing and Carnival

Highland Shelter 1991 mark ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

May 26, 2018

The Dear Miesha book signing event held in Lexington Ky, There will be fresh BBQ, a live DJ, small carnival for children, guest speakers and a book signing all in one. Miesha was born and raised in Lexington Ky. She was born with Physical health conditions but did not let them stand in her way. With love, family and determination she carried out her dreams while writing in her diary until her passing.

For more information call (580) 647-5569 or visit dearmiesha.com

View Map
