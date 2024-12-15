Dec. 15 Joke-Off at Ten20 Craft Brewery
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Louisville Laughs presents Joke-Off.
We invited 24 comics to go head-to-head telling their best jokes until only the Joke-Off winner is left standing.
Winners will be determined by a panel of judges with help from the audience.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87904-dec.-15-joke-off
Comedy