× Expand Louisville Laughs Dec. 15 Joke-Off

Dec. 15 Joke-Off at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Louisville Laughs presents Joke-Off.

We invited 24 comics to go head-to-head telling their best jokes until only the Joke-Off winner is left standing.

Winners will be determined by a panel of judges with help from the audience.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87904-dec.-15-joke-off