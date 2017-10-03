Decca's Free Movie Nights

Decca's BooLu in NuLu and free movie nights

Enjoy frightening films and creepy cocktails Tuesdays in October leading up to the costume party. Chef Annie Pettry invites folks to attend free scary movie screenings in the Cellar Lounge at Decca, select Tuesdays in October beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sweet and salty caramel corn and the rest of chef Pettry’s bar bites will be available for purchase, along with Halloween-themed libations.

The movie schedule includes:

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 3);

“Beetlejuice” (Oct. 10);

“Ghostbusters” (Oct. 17);

and “The Shining” (Oct. 24).

For more information call  502.749.8128  or visit deccarestaurant.com

Cellar Lounge at Decca 812 E. Market, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
502.749.8128
