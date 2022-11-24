Deck the Park in Madisonville

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky and The Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, are excited to announce that Deck the Park will be returning for its 3rd consecutive season. This FREE nightly Christmas attraction includes a Christmas Light drive thru, Community Christmas Trees, a Christmas Bazaar, a 33 foot LED Christmas tree, as well as the newest addition, a 60 foot, 40 passenger Ferris Wheel and Reindeer Ride. Deck The Park will run nightly from November 24th through January 1, 2023 from 4:00PM – 9:00PM with featured guests each weekend. Guests include various food and retail vendors, a live nativity scene, carolers, a Christmas Bizarre and of course, Santa Claus!

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com