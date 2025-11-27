× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Kids at Deck the Park

Deck the Park in Madisonville

Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchantment of the holidays as “Deck the Park” returns to the City Park, 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, KY 42431 from November 27th through January 1, 2026. This free nightly Christmas attraction promises to be a dazzling display for the whole family every evening from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

“Deck the Park” is a FREE annual Christmas attraction that transforms the City Park into a winter wonderland of lights, rides, and holiday festivities designed to bring joy and holiday spirit to all who attend. We invite everyone to join us in this magical experience and create lasting memories with friends and family.

Drive-thru & walking light displays are available for viewing 7 days a week from 5-9 pm.

Event Schedule:

Lights:

Open nightly, 7 days a week | 5–9 PM

Santa Claus:

Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM

Santa House located near the Basketball Courts/Clubhouse

The Grinch:

Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM

In front of the Clubhouse

Vendors:

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 4–9 PM

Clubhouse Parking Lot near Serenity Path

Ice Skating:

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 4–9 PM

$5 Skate Rental Fee

Basketball Court near the Santa House

Casey’s Rides (Free!):

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 4–9 PM

- Ferris Wheel

- Merry-Go-Round

- Reindeer Ride

- Inflatable Snowman Bounce House

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/events/deck-the-park-1