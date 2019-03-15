Delbert McClinton in Concert at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Delbert McClinton in Concert at The Grand Theatre

Delbert McClinton has been a leading Americana artist since before the genre was established. He has won two Grammy awards in the blues category for Best Contemporary Blues Album; and one in the rock category (Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group), with Bonnie Raitt for Good Man, Good Woman.

Delbert’s unique musical style grew from his Texas music beginnings. Influenced at a young age by Tejano, Western Swing, Rhythm and Blues, and War songs, he developed a signature sound that served him well.

Delbert grew up around Lubbock and Fort Worth, and spent his early career in the desegregating roadhouses of Fort Worth’s Jacksboro Highway, leading the house bands for Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley, and others, while making a local name for himself. Later, Delbert traveled to England where he headlined shows with Bruce Channel (“Hey Baby”) with a little-known Liverpool band [The Beatles] as the opening act. He then rolled into Los Angeles as songwriters began to take top billing, and headed back to Texas for the progressive movement and blues renaissance that helped kick off Austin’s role in American musical history.

Tickets: $60/$50/$40

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

502.352.7469
