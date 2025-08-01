Demolition Derby at Ballard Convention Center

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Demolition Derby at Ballard Convention Center

Engines roar, metal crunches and the crowd goes wild! The demolition derby is back and bigger than ever—where every hit counts and only the toughest survive!

Visit the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair for the Demolition Derby! The event will start at 7:00 pm on August 1 and August 2

on Facebook: Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

Info

Festivals & Fairs
