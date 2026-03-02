Demon Hunters Fan Fest & K-Pop Spectacular at Beaver Dam

Featured Performances

DJ Golden Hour — A LIVE DJ tribute to The Demon Hunters Honmoon Princesses present Hunting Demons: LET’S SING DEMON HUNTERS Live Sing-Along Experience and Dance Group

🎉 Fan Fest ActivitiesGuests can enjoy a full slate of interactive entertainment, including:Live DJ Dance PartyGiveaways and Fan Trivia for PrizesDance Group PerformancesTrading Cards and CollectiblesContests and Fan Participation GamesSing-Along Demon Hunters LIVE Show FinaleThis immersive fan experience blends pop culture, music, and interactive fun with a K-pop beat. The one-of-a-kind fan fest combines K-pop energy with the Demon Hunters universe to create a lively, interactive experience the entire family can enjoy.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/