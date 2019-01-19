Demonstration from the Berea Welcome Center Carvers

Two members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will demonstrate their individual carving techniques and show visitors how they color their carvings with inks, paint and stains. These Central-Kentucky artisans demonstrate on the third Saturday of every month at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov