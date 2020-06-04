Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Dennis DeYoung is an American singer-songwriter, musician and producer best known for being a founding member of the rock band Styx as primary lead vocalist and keyboardist.
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
