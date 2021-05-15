Depot Day at the Historic Railpark

The RailPark along with the sHOw Modular Model Railroad Club will host the inaugural Depot Day event on Saturday, May 15, 2021. This will be 9:00am -4:00pm CT. Tickets will be available at the door for just $5 per person, 4 & under FREE. RailPark Members and sHOw Club Members get in FREE.

We have many existing activities planned for the day including Model Train Displays, Bounce House, Lil Toot Rides, Self Guided Tours, Sneak Peek inside our WWII Hospital Car, Food Trucks and MORE!

For more information call (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com or on Facebook:

Historic RailPark and Train Museum -Bowling Green