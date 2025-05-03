Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows!

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

 Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows! 

For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.

The lineup for Saturday, May 3, includes Indianapolis comic Chris Cline and Louisville favorites Donna Watts, Lane Glaze and James Ferguson.

Your host is Creig Ewing.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 3, 2025, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 3, 2025, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy
5027248311
