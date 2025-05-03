× Expand Louisville Laughs May 3 Derby All-Stars

Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows!

For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.

The lineup for Saturday, May 3, includes Indianapolis comic Chris Cline and Louisville favorites Donna Watts, Lane Glaze and James Ferguson.

Your host is Creig Ewing.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 3, 2025, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 3, 2025, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 5027248311.