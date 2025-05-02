Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows!

× Expand Louisville Laughs May 2 Derby All-Stars

Derby All-Stars at The Caravan

For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.

The lineup for Friday, May 2, includes Indianapolis comic Tyson Cox and Louisville favorites, Lucious Williams, Cali Botkin and Ben Stewart.

Your host is Creig Ewing.

The 9:30 show include a special appearance by Alex Fleming.

For more information call 5027248311.