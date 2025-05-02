Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows!

For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.

The lineup for Friday, May 2, includes Indianapolis comic Tyson Cox and Louisville favorites, Lucious Williams, Cali Botkin and Ben Stewart.

Your host is Creig Ewing.

The 9:30 show include a special appearance by Alex Fleming.

