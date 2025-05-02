Derby All-Stars at The Caravan: 2 Shows!
to
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
May 2 Derby All-Stars
Derby All-Stars at The Caravan
For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.
The lineup for Friday, May 2, includes Indianapolis comic Tyson Cox and Louisville favorites, Lucious Williams, Cali Botkin and Ben Stewart.
Your host is Creig Ewing.
The 9:30 show include a special appearance by Alex Fleming.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Comedy