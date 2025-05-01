Derby All-Stars at The Caravan
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
May 1 Derby All-Stars
Derby All-Stars at The Caravan
For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.
The lineup for Thursday, May 1, includes Indianapolis comics Dyke Michaels and Thaddaeus McKee, plus Moodie and Lena Beamish.
Your host is Creig Ewing
For more information call 5027248311.
