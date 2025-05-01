× Expand Louisville Laughs May 1 Derby All-Stars

Derby All-Stars at The Caravan

For Derby week, The Caravan Comedy Club has a different lineup each night of comics from across the region.

The lineup for Thursday, May 1, includes Indianapolis comics Dyke Michaels and Thaddaeus McKee, plus Moodie and Lena Beamish.

Your host is Creig Ewing

For more information call 5027248311.