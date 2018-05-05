Derby Day Breakfast at Waveland State Historic Site

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland State Historic Site will be hosting one exclusive Derby Day breakfast from 10-11:30 a.m.! This special Derby menu includes pimento cheese wafers with country ham pate and a cheese and chive scone with country ham. To keep your Derby experience pure Kentucky, you will then be served a hot brown tart, cheese grits with a jumbo shrimp garnish and fresh fruit with honey yogurt dip.  Next are a Waveland exclusive, vanilla bean scones with homemade lemon curd and jam.  To complete your breakfast, you will receive a derby pie tart, bourbon mint brownie, chocolate dipped strawberry and to give you luck on your derby picks, a horseshoe sugar cookie. Drinks will include hot tea, coffee and juice. The breakfast will be offered in the mansion, served on fine china and served by period dressed interpreters.  A tour of the mansion highlighting how Waveland influenced horseracing is included. The price for this limited exclusive is $50 per person. Reservations are required. Gluten-free options are available. 

Waveland State Historic Site is an antebellum house on the edge of Lexington. Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. The site is closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission for the tours is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students; children 6 and under are free.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
859-272-3611
