Derby Day Breakfast at Waveland State Historic Site

Waveland State Historic Site will be hosting one exclusive Derby Day breakfast from 10-11:30 a.m.! This special Derby menu includes pimento cheese wafers with country ham pate and a cheese and chive scone with country ham. To keep your Derby experience pure Kentucky, you will then be served a hot brown tart, cheese grits with a jumbo shrimp garnish and fresh fruit with honey yogurt dip. Next are a Waveland exclusive, vanilla bean scones with homemade lemon curd and jam. To complete your breakfast, you will receive a derby pie tart, bourbon mint brownie, chocolate dipped strawberry and to give you luck on your derby picks, a horseshoe sugar cookie. Drinks will include hot tea, coffee and juice. The breakfast will be offered in the mansion, served on fine china and served by period dressed interpreters. A tour of the mansion highlighting how Waveland influenced horseracing is included. The price for this limited exclusive is $50 per person. Reservations are required. Gluten-free options are available.

Waveland State Historic Site is an antebellum house on the edge of Lexington. Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. The site is closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission for the tours is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students; children 6 and under are free.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov