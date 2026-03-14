× Expand Midway Art Studios Create your own unique derby fascinator!

Derby Fascinator Workshop at Midway Art Studios

Girls, get your glitz on! Join us for a high-energy afternoon of DIY design at the Midway Art Studios!

We are pouring the mocktails and letting the creativity fly. You’ll have a literal treasure trove of supplies at your fingertips to build a headpiece that is uniquely, unapologetically you.

We are pouring the mocktails and letting the creativity fly. You’ll have a literal treasure trove of supplies at your fingertips to build a headpiece that is uniquely, unapologetically you. We’re providing everything you need to craft a fashion masterpiece:

Lush Silk Flowers for that classic Southern Belle look.

Whimsical Butterflies & Feathers to add movement and drama.

Bling & Sparkle because more is always more.

The "Secret Sauce": All the bases, bands, and tools to make it stay put through every race!

No refunds after April 5th. Stair access only to 2nd floor.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops