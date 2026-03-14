Derby Fascinator Workshop at Midway Art Studios
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Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Midway Art Studios
Create your own unique derby fascinator!
Derby Fascinator Workshop at Midway Art Studios
Girls, get your glitz on! Join us for a high-energy afternoon of DIY design at the Midway Art Studios!
We are pouring the mocktails and letting the creativity fly. You’ll have a literal treasure trove of supplies at your fingertips to build a headpiece that is uniquely, unapologetically you.
We are pouring the mocktails and letting the creativity fly. You’ll have a literal treasure trove of supplies at your fingertips to build a headpiece that is uniquely, unapologetically you. We’re providing everything you need to craft a fashion masterpiece:
Lush Silk Flowers for that classic Southern Belle look.
Whimsical Butterflies & Feathers to add movement and drama.
Bling & Sparkle because more is always more.
The "Secret Sauce": All the bases, bands, and tools to make it stay put through every race!
No refunds after April 5th. Stair access only to 2nd floor.
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops