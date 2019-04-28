Derby Festival "And They're Off!" LYO 60th Anniversary Season
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Enjoy a concert by future orchestra stars, performing light classics and favorite popular music of today and yesterday.
“An antique car show presented by the KYANA Region of the (Antique Automobile Club of America) will also be on site before and during the performance.”
Free with Pegasus Pin.
For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/
