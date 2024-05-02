Derby Festival Day At The Downs

Enjoy a day at the races with the Kentucky Derby Festival at the Kentuckiana Honda Dealers Day at the Downs.

Post time for the first race is 12:40 PM. The afternoon’s third race is named for the Derby Festival. The 2024 KDF Chairman and the Derby Festival Queen and Royal Court will present a 14-inch, engraved silver tray to the winning jockey, trainer and owner.

Highlights include:

Located on the 4th floor Skye Terrace (all tickets are reserved seating)

Table of 8 includes access to live in-room mutuel tellers, self-service wagering machines and restrooms

Offers tired, covered balcony to view the races

Open bar, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Chef’s table buffet

Access to offsite parking at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center (subject to space availability)

Official Race Day Program

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/