Derby Week Events at The Galt House

Live music throughout the hotelFeatured Kentucky Derby and sports memorabilia throughout the hotel Derby drink specials, like Derby Spire, Oaks Lilly, and Mint Juleps Pop-up shops featuring Kendra Scott and J. Coffey Jackets Farano Fine Art Live Painting activation

To view the complete Kentucky Derby Week Program of Events at the Galt House Hotel, visit galthouse.com/derby-program/

