Derby in December at Kentucky Derby Museum

Kick off Derby season with us at this all-day community celebration, hosted in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival and Churchill Downs. Enjoy live entertainment, festive activities, local vendors, and plenty of Derby cheer—all in one unforgettable day.

Event Highlights Include:

Free admission to the museum

Special presentation to Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day at 10am, followed by meet-and-greet

Pat Day exhibit unveiling Unique photo opportunity with the Kentucky Derby 152 trophy

2026 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin unveiling

Shopping with KDM featured milliners

Fun photo ops throughout the museum

For more information, please call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org/derbyindecember.html