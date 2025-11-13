Derby in December at Kentucky Derby Museum
to
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Derby in December at Kentucky Derby Museum
Kick off Derby season with us at this all-day community celebration, hosted in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival and Churchill Downs. Enjoy live entertainment, festive activities, local vendors, and plenty of Derby cheer—all in one unforgettable day.
Event Highlights Include:
Free admission to the museum
Special presentation to Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day at 10am, followed by meet-and-greet
Pat Day exhibit unveiling Unique photo opportunity with the Kentucky Derby 152 trophy
2026 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin unveiling
Shopping with KDM featured milliners
Fun photo ops throughout the museum
For more information, please call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org/derbyindecember.html